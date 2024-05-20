Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,551,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,737. The company has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.