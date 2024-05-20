Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.50

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.49, with a volume of 78048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 48,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

