Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.67

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 1740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $560.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBEU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,927.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after buying an additional 1,556,820 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 528,351 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

