Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.55

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 116169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $608,931.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $326,704.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $608,931.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,704.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,950.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,641 shares of company stock worth $7,512,551. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 133,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.