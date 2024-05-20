Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
DFP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,050. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
