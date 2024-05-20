Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.02

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 107593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AM. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,183,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.