Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.79

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 5172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

