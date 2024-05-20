iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.07

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.07 and last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 21838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.07.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

