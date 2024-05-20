Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.82

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 3665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

