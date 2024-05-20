Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $213.93

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.93 and last traded at $212.28, with a volume of 2655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.90. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,059. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

