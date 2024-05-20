Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $99.28 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0994 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $99.28 million and $7.10 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00053631 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

