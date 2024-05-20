Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.56

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 332364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.50 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Alcoa Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alcoa by 252.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

