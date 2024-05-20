iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.37

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTMGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 2147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,779,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,058,000 after purchasing an additional 968,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 95,309 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

