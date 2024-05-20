North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,153.70

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,153.70 ($52.17) and last traded at GBX 4,153.70 ($52.17), with a volume of 5974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,000 ($50.24).

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,742.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,763.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £557.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9,699.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at North Atlantic Smaller Cos

In related news, insider Julian Fagge bought 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,800 ($47.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,874 ($24,961.07). 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

