Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.91

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.91 and last traded at $67.80, with a volume of 15895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 414,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 292,475 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,619,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,641,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,648,000. Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

