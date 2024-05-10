Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CFO Sells $56,855.60 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CFO Heather C. Getz sold 59,848 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $56,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,699,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BFLY opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.10. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 179.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Butterfly Network by 742.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 131,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 20.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

