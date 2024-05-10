Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CFO Sells $56,855.60 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CFO Heather C. Getz sold 59,848 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $56,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,699,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Butterfly Network Price Performance
BFLY opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.10. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 179.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
