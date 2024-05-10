WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Buys $192,200.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradley Lee Soultz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $40.57 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.