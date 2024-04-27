Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $122,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.56. The company had a trading volume of 395,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,686. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

