James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years. James River Group has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

JRVR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 405,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,095. The company has a market cap of $295.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. James River Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of James River Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

