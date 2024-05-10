Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.42. 741,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,558. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.89. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.