Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,671,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23,183.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 260,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 699,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 254,321 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,248,816. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.09. The stock had a trading volume of 258,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,995. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.61 and its 200 day moving average is $252.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

