Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTN.A remained flat at $7.60 during midday trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $738.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

