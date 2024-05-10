Allient Inc. (ALNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Allient has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Allient has a payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allient to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Allient Stock Performance

Shares of ALNT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 49,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,630. Allient has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

Insider Activity at Allient

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.65 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Analysts anticipate that Allient will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allient news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $164,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,296. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALNT shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Further Reading

