ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 9,244,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,852. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,490,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

