SITE Centers Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
SITE Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 46.6% per year over the last three years.
SITE Centers Price Performance
SITC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 486,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,095. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
