Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Manulife Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Manulife Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

MFC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,806. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MFC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

