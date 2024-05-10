Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Cedar Fair has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Price Performance

FUN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. 371,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,706. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Report on FUN

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.