MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MBC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,950. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MasterBrand has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.82.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 17.24%.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

