Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 109.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 354,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,492. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $373.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 43.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe bought 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $50,248.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Commercial Real Estate

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.