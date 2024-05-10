Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 15th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the energy company on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Ramaco Resources has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of METC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. 682,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,124. The firm has a market cap of $567.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.15. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on METC. Benchmark cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.