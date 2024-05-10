Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Primo Water has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primo Water to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,112. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

