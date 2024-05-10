ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
ADMA Biologics Trading Up 29.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $8.96. 9,885,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,946. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Insider Activity
In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,099,878.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,490,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ADMA Biologics
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.