ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 29.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $8.96. 9,885,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,946. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,099,878.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,490,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.