Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.6 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.210 EPS.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 713,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,966. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.