Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Arcellx Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,515. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $633,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,157,182 in the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

