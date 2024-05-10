Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Leonard P. Isotoff Sells 2,800 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at $533,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matson Stock Up 2.1 %

Matson stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

