Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.03. 339,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.37 and its 200-day moving average is $240.35. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

