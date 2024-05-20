STF Management LP Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

STF Management LP grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.7% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,250,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $830,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631,905 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,778,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,132,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

