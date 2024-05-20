Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

NDSN stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,522. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a 52 week low of $208.90 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

