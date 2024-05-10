Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Jeffrey Scott Parr Sells 150,000 Shares

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Scott Parr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$136,500.00.
Jeffrey Scott Parr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Jeffrey Scott Parr sold 100,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00.
Discovery Silver Price Performance
Discovery Silver stock opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33. Discovery Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DSV
Discovery Silver Company Profile
Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Discovery Silver
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.