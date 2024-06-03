Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $108.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $87.72 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

