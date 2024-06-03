Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.5 %
McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $108.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $87.72 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McGrath RentCorp
- What is a Special Dividend?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Forecast, Earnings Triggers a Buy
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Hims & Hers Health Soars on Generic GLP-1 Rollout Plans
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Despite Bad Headlines, Boeing Still Wins Billion Dollar Contracts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.