Gold Investment Management Ltd. Invests $104,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 744 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $172.50 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $178.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,153 shares of company stock worth $31,072,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

