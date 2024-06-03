Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $363,000 Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 465,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPENLANE

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $17.25 on Monday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

