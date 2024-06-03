Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,153 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 54,666.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after buying an additional 196,431 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

