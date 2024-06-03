Evoke Wealth LLC Has $481,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

