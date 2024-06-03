BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in BP by 3.1% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 30,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.