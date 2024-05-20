The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.69. 1,102,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,705,362. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $395.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average is $155.46.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,261 shares of company stock valued at $24,375,791 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

