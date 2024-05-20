Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Lifted by STF Management LP

STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.6 %

ADI traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.48. 2,646,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,914. The company has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $218.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.