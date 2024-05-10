Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 8,044 Shares

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, April 8th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 209.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

