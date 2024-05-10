Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 8,044 Shares

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 8th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 209.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

