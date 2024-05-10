Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $110,350.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $110,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,986,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,832,498.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,330 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.76 per share, with a total value of $144,070.80.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $644,100.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $235,332.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,300 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $250,860.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,936.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 23,495 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $510,781.30.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.15 per share, with a total value of $287,950.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,090 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $405,396.90.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,136 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $115,097.76.

On Friday, April 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 17,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $386,580.00.

Citi Trends Stock Up 0.4 %

Citi Trends stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $196.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.43. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.18 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

