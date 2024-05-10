Phillip Eyler Sells 15,000 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $772,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,405.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gentherm alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $827,550.00.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $51.37 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 86.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Gentherm by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.